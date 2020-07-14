ONLINE: Sustainable Breakfast Series

press release:

Join Sustain Dane Tuesday, July 14, for our virtual Sustainable Breakfast Series on Environmental Justice in an Era of Allyship. Our speaker is August M. Ball, the founder and CEO of Cream City Conservation based in Milwaukee. She will ground our time together in critical components and shared language regarding causes of environmental racism, sustained inequitable power structures and what is required to advance environmental justice.

In addition to her leadership of Cream City Conservation, August currently serves on both the Wisconsin State Climate Action Taskforce and the Milwaukee County Climate Action Taskforce at the appointment of Governor Tony Evers and Milwaukee Common Council President Ashanti Hamilton respectively.

Environmental Justice in an Era of Allyship

Tuesday, July 14

Program 8:30AM—9:30AM

Networking 8:00—8:30 & 9:30—10:00

Online Webinar, access link available upon registration.