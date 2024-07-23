Sustainable Breakfast Series

media release: Join us for dynamic program dedicated to the connection of sustainability, birds, and our human impact. Featuring multiple insightful speakers, this event will dive into the relationship between birds, people, and our built environment.

Dr. Benjamin Zuckerberg is a professor in the Department of Forest and Wildlife Ecology at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He received his MS from the University of Massachusetts-Amherst and doctorate from the State University of New York College of Environmental Science and Forestry and then served as a research associate at the Cornell Lab of Ornithology.

His research focuses on how modern climate change influences wildlife behavior, abundance, and distribution. His lab works closely with natural resource and wildlife managers to provide guidance on various aspects of climate change adaptation. Ben teaches a course on Climate Change Ecology and is a strong advocate for the role of community science in understanding how species respond to anthropogenic stressors.

Jeff Galligan is a founder of the BIPOC Birding Club of Wisconsin. This club seeks to create safe spaces for people of color in the outdoors through outdoor birding activities and outdoor experiences. It is his dream to inspire kids of color and provide STEM related opportunities for them. He is also the secretary of the Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance board of directors. Galligan serves on the Bird City Wisconsin Steering Committee, the Natural Resource Foundations Bird Protection grant Committee, teaches Birding 101 for Southern Wisconsin Bird Alliance, and is a Wisconsin Master Naturalist. When not involved in all things birds, Galligan is an administrator at Madison College where he is the director of the TRIO Student Support Services program and first-generation initiatives.

Agenda