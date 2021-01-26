ONLINE: Sustainable Breakfast Series

press release: Resiliency & Equity in Urban Water Systems

Join Sustain Dane to explore what a resilient and equitable water system looks like with speaker Jalonne L. White-Newsome. Jalonne is a senior program officer at The Kresge Foundation, responsible for the Environment Program’s grant portfolio on Climate Resilient and Equitable Water Systems (CREWS). She is also a core team member of Kresge’s Climate Change, Health and Equity Initiative.

A native of Detroit, Jalonne earned a Ph.D. in environmental health sciences from the University of Michigan School of Public Health. She has recently been recognized by Who’s Who in America, The Environmental Management Association’s Environmental Achievement Award, and the Michigan League of Conservation Voters.

Tuesday, January 26, 8:30—10AM

Program 8:30—9:30AM, Networking until 10