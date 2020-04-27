ONLINE: Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

press release:

Monday, April 27, 3:30-4:30pm, Online

Building on the Paris Climate Agreement

Thomas Rutherford, Professor, Agricultural and Applied Economics

Thanks again for your interest in the Sustainable Energy Seminar series and staying connected as we have moved the series online due to COVID-19. Our final seminar for the Spring semester is coming this Monday. For Monday's seminar, you MUST register at the link below in order to receive an access link to the webinar.

https://uwmadison.webex.com/ uwmadison/onstage/g.php?MTID= ebc426396c0f1977ce0a5e24a282c8 761

Once you've landed on this page, click the "Register" link near the top or the "Register" button near the bottom of the page in order to get the access link to the webinar (the Register links are unfortunately small and not obvious).

In this Sustainable Energy Seminar, Professor Rutherford will discuss advances in integrated assessment modeling to evaluate the effectiveness of international agreements and policymaking to mitigate climate change.

