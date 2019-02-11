press release: "Solar PV: Overview and Materials Options," by Mike Arnold, associate professor of materials science and engineering

The Earth is continuously bathing in over one-hundred-million-billion watts of sunlight – many times more than mankind’s energy demands. This talk will introduce harvesting of this irradiation using photovoltaic solar cells. The lecture will cover: (1) how a solar cell works at the level of atoms/electrons, (2) from what materials and how solar cells are made, (3) challenges that must be overcome to make them more economically viable, and (4) up and coming solar cell technologies.

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy.