press release: In a free public seminar at 3:30 PM on February 25, in room 1115 of the Wisconsin Energy Institute, Forest and Wildlife Ecology Assistant Professor Craig Johnston will speak about the future of forestry biomass and carbon management.

Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

3:30-4:30 p.m., Wisconsin Energy Institute, Room 1115

The Wisconsin Energy Institute is helping facilitate a series of seminars focused on University of Wisconsin–Madison expertise in sustainable energy. The series will allow students and the public to explore sustainable energy solutions from the small to large, learn about the challenges facing sustainable energy and interact with experts from across campus. If you would like to receive email notifications for upcoming seminars, send an email to join-energy-seminar@lists.wisc.edu.