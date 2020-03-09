Sustainable Energy Seminar Series

press release: More-Electric or All-Electric Aircraft for a Sustainable Future

Bulent Sarlioglu, Associate Professor, Electrical and Computer Engineering

Abstract:

Is it possible to achieve an electrically propelled commercial passenger aircraft using batteries or fuel cells? What about hybrid aircraft? The electrification of aircraft is becoming a hot topic for potential benefits including reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, noise, and the cost of flying. In this seminar, Dr. Sarlioglu gives a review of the current and future trends of the electrification of commercial aviation. In the first part, the benefits of electrification are presented as well as the research motivation. Secondly, the status of electrifications in commercial aircraft, including the power system, main engine start (MES), and environmental control system (ECS), is presented. Next, the future trends of more electric aircraft (MEA) are introduced, e.g., electric taxi, hybrid-electric propulsion, or even full electric aircraft. Lastly, the enabling technologies for MEA are introduced, such as high-efficiency power electronics, high-speed electric machines, and energy storage technologies.

Upcoming seminar details can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/events/seminar-series

Archives of past seminars can be found here: https://energy.wisc.edu/events/seminar-series-archive