ONLINE: Sustainable Saturday Night

media release: Sustainable Saturday Night - Building Unity for a Just Budget

(Zoom Link Below)

The largest number of groups ever assembled in Wisconsin are working for more justice in Wisconsin's state budget. Learn how to advocate at this critical turning point in our state's history.

Who pays and who benefits! Will we continue the track since 2010 that builds more and more upon major racial and economic equities?

Or will we learn from each other to make a difference for all the people of Wisconsin, for the earth and for the future of our children.

The James Reeb Justice Leadership Team, First Unitarian Society Social Justice Ministry, Our WI Revolution, WI Network for Peace and Justice, Interfaith Peace Working Group, Building Unity, and the Coalition for a Just Wisconsin Budget, present a panel discussion about our movement for a just Wisconsin budget.

At this Sustainable Saturday Night, Hon. Judge Everett Mitchell, Pastor of Christ the Solid Rock Baptist Church will moderate a panel of Wisconsin leaders who are working for a state budget that serves the common good of all Wisconsinites.

The panel includes:

Rabbi Bonnie Margulis, Executive Director of WI Faith Voices for Justice

Dr. Peter Bakken, Justice and Witness Coordinator of WI Council of Churches

Min. Wendell Harris, President of NAACP WI State Conference of Branches

Jon Peacock, Director of WI Budget Project, Research Director of Kids Forward

Justice Peche, Oneida Nation Member and Youth Climate Action Team Leader

Dr. Robert Kraig, Executive Director of Citizen Action of Wisconsin

Mike McCabe, Executive Director of Our Wisconsin Revolution

After our panelists share their perspectives, participants will get the opportunity to break into small groups to explore ways that we can all take a part in this movement for a just budget.

Join via Zoom: https://us02web.zoom.us/j/85022048802

One tap mobile: 13017158592,,85022048802#

Any Phone: 1 301 715 8592 Meeting ID: 850 2204 8802

Sustainable Saturday Nights happen on the 4th Saturday night of the month. In times past, they were potlucks and programs that were held at James Reeb Unitarian Universalist Congregation in Madison, WI. For now, they are virtual gatherings with the same mission - to build community and culture that is committed to Peace, Justice, Sustainability, and Democracy. They are still brought to you by James Reeb UU Justice Leadership Team, FUS Social Justice Ministry, the Wisconsin Network for Peace and Justice, and Building Unity Groups.

For more information, call Tim at 608-630-3633