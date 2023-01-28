Sustainable Saturday Night

press release: Sat. Jan. 28, 6:30 pm: James Reeb UU (2146 E. Johnson) Sustainable Saturday returns – both in person and virtual via Zoom! We will hear from Building Unity organizers around the state who are preparing to launch the statewide "Wisconsin Tour for Justice and Democracy" that will travel over 1,000 miles and host 8 Wisconsin Supreme Court Candidate Forums in 8 regions of Wisconsin, during the 8 weeks leading up to Election Day, April 4, 2023. To register for the event, visit: https://tinyurl.com/ SSNJan28Reg