RSVP for Sustainable Success at OBG

media release: OBG’s horticulturists take tremendous pride not just in the beauty of the Gardens but also the thoughtful, research-based practices we utilize to protect and build soil, conserve water and fossil fuels, and foster a positive environment for the wildlife and other organisms that share this space. Join horticulturists Avery and Erin on this relaxed midsummer garden walk highlighting some of our best sustainable gardening tips, including gardening for pollinators, lawn alternatives, leaf mulching and much more.

Wednesday, July 21, 6-7:30 p.m. Register by July 11

$22/$18 member