Sustainable Vikings: Understanding Nordic Global Leadership in Sustainable Capitalism
UW Grainger Hall 975 University Ave. , Madison, Wisconsin
press release: Please join Dr. Robert Strand of the University of California-Berkeley Haas School of Business as he discusses his research into Nordic models of sustainability. In "Sustainable Vikings," he'll introduce us to what sustainable capitalism might look like, who the sustainable Vikings are, and what Nordic models exist already in the U.S.
Wednesday, November 13, 4:00 PM, 5120 Grainger Hall (Capital Conference Room)
