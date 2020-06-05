ONLINE: Sustained Engagement for Racial Justice: Sharing Ideas and Resources for Ongoing "Inquiry and Action for Social Change"

press release: Sustained Engagement for Racial Justice: Sharing Ideas and Resources for Ongoing "Inquiry and Action for Social Change"

Virtual CommUnity Conversation on Friday, June 5, from 1:30 to 3:00 p.m.

We need everyone to engage for the long term, and all who are contemplating their role in and work for positive change and racial justice are welcome.

Please Pre-Register here:

https://zoom.us/meeting/register/tJ0kc--tqDIqGdajEJpNWE48fiFZHR2DxS1o

The goals of this conversation will be to:

(a) Learn and share resources among friends and affiliates in our CommNS network who are leading efforts or who are simply working on their personal plan for continued engagement.

(b) Collect and organize resources and suggestions for individuals and organizations to use for their continued engagement and work for racial justice.

(c) Consider meaningful ways to keep learning and staying connected to bolster our respective efforts.

We’ll organize this discussion around the following key themes:

I. Learn: (a) updates on efforts in the field; (b) sources for self-education and news

II. Take Care of Ourselves and Others

III. Exert Influence in our Spheres: family, friends, community, networks

IV. Support: organizations and change agents we can bolster

V. Act: what actions should we each take, immediately, and planning for the future?

VI. Sustain: what is needed to stay engaged?