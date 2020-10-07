ONLINE: Sutter’s Ridge Farm Tour

media release: Virtual Apple Orchard Tour: Sutter’s Ridge Farm, Mount Horeb

Wednesday, October 7 from 10:00-10:45 AM CST, Alice in Dairyland Facebook page

DATCP’s Farm to School program and 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes will host a live-streamed virtual tour of Sutter’s Ridge Farm, a family farm near Mount Horeb. The live-streamed event will feature a question and answer session between 73rd Alice in Dairyland Julia Nunes and Sutter’s Ridge owners Julie and Matt Sutter, along with a tour of the orchard. The event also will include a recorded apple cooking demonstration with Francesca Hong, co-founder of Cook It Forward and member of the Culinary Ladies Collective.

Viewers can attend the tour virtually on the Alice in Dairyland Facebook page. For more information about Sutter’s Ridge Farm, visit their website. (Note: The farm will be closed to the public and media October 7.)