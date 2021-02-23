Suzanne Caporael

Chazen Museum of Art 750 University Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53706

press release: American artist Suzanne Caporael takes the natural world as an inspiration for her paintings and related prints. Suzanne Caporael: The Nature of Things features nearly seventy artworks spanning three decades drawn from the Chazen Museum’s permanent collection.

A reminder that capacity is limited, and pre-registration is strongly encouraged, but walk-ins are always welcome. In addition, we have extended our hours. The Chazen will now be open 12–5:00 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, and 12–7:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday (the Elvehjem building remains closed to the public). I hope you can take advantage of our new hours and experience some of the exciting changes happening in the galleries. 

