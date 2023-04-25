Suzuki Strings of Madison Open House

media release: Come join us for an open house and see what Suzuki Strings of Madison is all about! Children will have the chance to try out instruments in our petting zoo, meet teachers and SSM students, and tour classes. Children ages 4-8 are welcome to participate in Music and Movement class from 4:30-5. Chance to win door prizes, coloring activities!

4:30-7pm, Tuesday, April 25, MyArts, 1055 E Mifflin Street, Madison.

FREE

for questions, contact mollydaypeterson@gmail.com or visit suzukistringsofmadison.org