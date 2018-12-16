Suzuki Strings

Google Calendar - Suzuki Strings - 2018-12-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Suzuki Strings - 2018-12-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Suzuki Strings - 2018-12-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Suzuki Strings - 2018-12-16 14:00:00

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series.

$2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

Since 1990, Suzuki Strings of Madison has provided children of all ages quality, comprehensive musical instruction through the violin. By helping to foster a positive environment and working relationship between the teacher, child, and parent, students learn the tools for success and well being that last a life time. Suzuki Strings of Madison offers children of all ages musical instruction on the violin using the Suzuki method.

Info
Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714 View Map
Music
608-246-4550
Google Calendar - Suzuki Strings - 2018-12-16 14:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Suzuki Strings - 2018-12-16 14:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Suzuki Strings - 2018-12-16 14:00:00 iCalendar - Suzuki Strings - 2018-12-16 14:00:00