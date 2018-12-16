Sundays in December, 2 p.m. Warm up the winter day with festive holiday music during Olbrich's Holiday Concert Series.

$2 suggested donation. Donations are greatly appreciated and help to keep the gardens a free source of education and inspiration for everyone!

Since 1990, Suzuki Strings of Madison has provided children of all ages quality, comprehensive musical instruction through the violin. By helping to foster a positive environment and working relationship between the teacher, child, and parent, students learn the tools for success and well being that last a life time. Suzuki Strings of Madison offers children of all ages musical instruction on the violin using the Suzuki method.