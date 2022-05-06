media release: We have two large events, in May and during our show in August!

Our May Swap Meet will be May 6-8 on our showgrounds. Set up is on Thursday, May 5, and there will be an auction on May 7, starting at 10:00 am as well.

Our annual Flea Market will be held during our show, August 19-21, 2022.

We have over five acres of outdoor area with more than 600 vendor sites.

Also an additional 40+ vendor indoor sites in the craft building.

8:00 AM until 5:00 PM daily over the event.