Swap Meet
to
Badger Steam & Gas Engine Club Showgrounds, Baraboo s3347 Sand Road, Baraboo, Wisconsin 53913
media release: We have two large events, in May and during our show in August!
Our May Swap Meet will be May 6-8 on our showgrounds. Set up is on Thursday, May 5, and there will be an auction on May 7, starting at 10:00 am as well.
Our annual Flea Market will be held during our show, August 19-21, 2022.
We have over five acres of outdoor area with more than 600 vendor sites.
Also an additional 40+ vendor indoor sites in the craft building.