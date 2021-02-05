ONLINE: Sweet Delta Dawn, Kat and the Hurricane

media release: Fundraiser for Tessa Echeverria's District 12 Madison Common Council campaign!

The Bands:

Sweet Delta Dawn is a four piece psychedelic blues-rock band from Madison, Wisconsin. Since 2012, they have been a staple in the Madison music community. Sweet Delta Dawn has been honored to play some of Madison's favorite music venues including: The Orpheum Theater, The High Noon Saloon, a 3 year residency at The Frequency Nightclub, The Brink Lounge, The Crystal Corner, The Harmony Bar, Lisa Link Peace Park, James Madison Park, and many more. Sweet Delta Dawn also performed at the 46th, 47th, and headlined the 48th Annual Great Midwest Harvest Festival. They headlined the Madison Night Markets in 2018 & 2019 and have performed the last 3 years in a row at Madison Norml’s Annual festivals, making Sweet Delta Dawn a recognizable name in Madison's jam rock scene.

Kat and the Hurricane is a genre- and gender-bending project from Madison, Wisconsin. They deliver a unique blend of synth-pop and haunting indie rock - which they dub as "Sad Lesbian Music". Their second album Libra was released on February 7, 2020.

Live Q&A with Tessa after the stream.