Sweet Delta Dawn, The Shruggers, White Bush Unicorn, The Apologists, Cliff Frederiksen

Club Tavern, Middleton 1915 Branch St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562

press release: 3rd annual Toys 4 tots benefit concert

Featuring

6 pm Cliff Fredericksen

7 pm The Apologists

8 pm White Bush Unicorn

9 pm The Shruggers

10 pm Sweet Delta Dawn

Admission is a toy or cash donation for the Toys 4 Tots of Dane County.

Info
Club Tavern, Middleton 1915 Branch St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562 View Map
Fundraisers
Music
608-836-3773
