Sweet Delta Dawn, The Shruggers, White Bush Unicorn, The Apologists, Cliff Frederiksen
Club Tavern, Middleton 1915 Branch St., Middleton, Wisconsin 53562
Amy Depa
The Shruggers (left to right): Jamie Jessup, guitar; Bryan Paul, bass; Craig Christopherson, drums; Dave Pankin, mandolin.
press release: 3rd annual Toys 4 tots benefit concert
Featuring
6 pm Cliff Fredericksen
7 pm The Apologists
8 pm White Bush Unicorn
9 pm The Shruggers
10 pm Sweet Delta Dawn
Admission is a toy or cash donation for the Toys 4 Tots of Dane County.
