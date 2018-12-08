Sweet Delta Dawn, The Shruggers, White Bush Unicorn, The Apologists, Cliff Frederiksen

× Expand Amy Depa The Shruggers (left to right): Jamie Jessup, guitar; Bryan Paul, bass; Craig Christopherson, drums; Dave Pankin, mandolin.

press release: 3rd annual Toys 4 tots benefit concert

Featuring

6 pm Cliff Fredericksen

7 pm The Apologists

8 pm White Bush Unicorn

9 pm The Shruggers

10 pm Sweet Delta Dawn

Admission is a toy or cash donation for the Toys 4 Tots of Dane County.