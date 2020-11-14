ONLINE: Sweet Delta Dawn

Livestream concert. $4. thespaceship.tv

media release: Join us for a night of psychedelic blues rock with a local Madison favorite, Sweet Delta Dawn. Their blend of musical energy is rich and hearty, with grooves so mighty you will be endlessly caught in their flows. A perfect compliment to the current energy reserves. Observe, as they take you on a trip through outer space itself to explore its vast array of harmonious rhythms.

This will be a treat few humans get to witness, so please join us aboard our spaceship and see for yourself the wonders of the cosmos.

This will be a ticketed event so get your tickets at our new box office. Tickets are ONLY $4!!

Please remember to tip your art tenders if ya can: paypal.me/TheSpaceshiptv

end transmission..