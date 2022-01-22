media release: $25/Adults, $10/Students

at the Sauk Prairie River Arts Center (105-9th Street, Prairie du Sac)

It’s impossible to crown any one performer as country music’s biggest star, but Hank Williams, Loretta Lynn, Patsy Cline and Johnny Cash would all be near the top of any list. Each broke barriers and changed country music and popular culture forever. Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks is a new revue that presents the best loved songs of these classic artists along with stories of their colorful lives and careers. Featuring vocals by Tom Waselchuk and Lindsey Giese and backed by the wonderful band, The Dang-Its.

“The sellout-plus crowd absolutely loved Sweet Dreams & Honky Tonks. The music was excellent; the stories about the lives of these legendary performers were heart-warming and informative. Tom and Lindsey’s appreciation and enjoyment of the songs and the men and women who created them came out in their stage performance.”

-KEN SIDEY, WARREN CULTURAL CENTER, GREENFIELD, IOWA