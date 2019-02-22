RSVP for Sweet Grass Basketry

Olbrich Gardens 3330 Atwood Ave., Madison, Wisconsin 53714

press release: Learn to make a sweet grass basket, using the coiling and stitching technique, and explore other materials that can be added to your basket design. How to grow sweet grass will be included, along with making a sweet grass braid to take home. Most supplies included; a supplies list provided. Instructor: Linda Conroy (Moonwise Herbs)

Time: 9:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m.

Date: Saturday, March 2

Registration Deadline: Friday, February 22

Price: $65/$52 for Olbrich member

608-246-4550
