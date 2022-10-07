Sweet Latch Circle

Are you nursing your baby? For something that's supposed to be "natural" it can sure come with a LOT of challenges and confusion.

We are here to help! This group is led by Lori Theisen, RN, IBCLC. (@lori_theisen_rn_ibclc) Come and know that you aren't alone and learn some tips and tricks that just might make your breastfeeding journey a bit easier.

First Friday of the month at 10:30am-11:30am, Haumea Wellness, 908 Windsor St, Sun Prairie. Free.

Sign up here: https://bit.ly/ SweetLatchCircle