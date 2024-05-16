Online

SWIMS Database Training

Register for May 16 Register for May 17

Media Release: Calling all stream monitoring volunteers, new and returning! Need training on submitting your data to the Surface Water Integrated Monitoring System (SWIMS) database or simply want a better understanding of how to navigate the site? Sign up for one of our virtual webinars where an RRC staff member will teach you the following:

  • How to submit your monitoring data
  • How to access, explore, and export past and current monitoring data
  • How to use other online resources to view your data and learn more about your stream

Register Here: Thursday, May 16th 5:30 - 6:30pm

Register Here: Friday, May 17th 12:00 - 1:00pm

Where: Google Meet

Want More Info Before Signing Up? Contact our Stream Monitoring Coordinator Lizzy Reitzloff at lizzy@rockrivercoaltion.org with questions

Info

Environment, Volunteer
please enable javascript to view
Register for May 16 Register for May 17
Google Calendar - SWIMS Database Training - 2024-05-16 17:30:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SWIMS Database Training - 2024-05-16 17:30:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SWIMS Database Training - 2024-05-16 17:30:00 Outlook iCalendar - SWIMS Database Training - 2024-05-16 17:30:00 ical
Google Calendar - SWIMS Database Training - 2024-05-17 12:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - SWIMS Database Training - 2024-05-17 12:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - SWIMS Database Training - 2024-05-17 12:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - SWIMS Database Training - 2024-05-17 12:00:00 ical