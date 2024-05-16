Online
SWIMS Database Training
Media Release: Calling all stream monitoring volunteers, new and returning! Need training on submitting your data to the Surface Water Integrated Monitoring System (SWIMS) database or simply want a better understanding of how to navigate the site? Sign up for one of our virtual webinars where an RRC staff member will teach you the following:
- How to submit your monitoring data
- How to access, explore, and export past and current monitoring data
- How to use other online resources to view your data and learn more about your stream
Register Here: Thursday, May 16th 5:30 - 6:30pm
Register Here: Friday, May 17th 12:00 - 1:00pm
Where: Google Meet
Want More Info Before Signing Up? Contact our Stream Monitoring Coordinator Lizzy Reitzloff at lizzy@rockrivercoaltion.org with questions
Environment, Volunteer