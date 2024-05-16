SWIMS Database Training

Media Release: Calling all stream monitoring volunteers, new and returning! Need training on submitting your data to the Surface Water Integrated Monitoring System (SWIMS) database or simply want a better understanding of how to navigate the site? Sign up for one of our virtual webinars where an RRC staff member will teach you the following:

How to submit your monitoring data

How to access, explore, and export past and current monitoring data

How to use other online resources to view your data and learn more about your stream

Register Here: Thursday, May 16th 5:30 - 6:30pm

Register Here: Friday, May 17th 12:00 - 1:00pm

Where: Google Meet

Want More Info Before Signing Up? Contact our Stream Monitoring Coordinator Lizzy Reitzloff at lizzy@rockrivercoaltion.org with questions