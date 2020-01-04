SwimWest 30th Anniversary Celebration

press release: SwimWest’s 30th Year Celebration is coming up on Saturday, January 4, from 1 – 4 pm at 1001 Deming Way, Madison. Check out our schedule of activities that we have planned:

1:00-2:00pm Kicks off with our Alumni Swim Instructors getting back into the pool to teach our award-winning swim lesson curriculum. Most of our levels are already filled however we have a few spots left in our 1:00pm Manatee, Whale and Parent Tot lessons, as well as our 1:30pm Whale, Dolphin and Octopus level. We ask those attending to consider making a donation to Hope Floats, our scholarship program. 2:00 – 4:00pm Open Swim will be taking place. This event is free and open to all of our past and current families, along with our past staff.

We hope that you are loving your swim lessons at SwimWest and that you give us a review on Google, or Facebook. Your social proof is one of the best ways we can spread the word about what we do here. We will be having a GRAND PRIZE drawing of a Nintendo Switch Lite, followed by 3 months of swim lessons from SwimWest, 1 month of martial arts lessons at Infinity Martial Arts Middleton, 1 month of gymnastics lessons at Badger Gymnastics Academy, a $50 gift certificate to Simply Swimming, $50 gift card to Marcus Point Cinema, an Amazon Echo, as well as a SwimWest 10 Punch Family Swim Pass.

Here are ways to enter the drawings:

1. Give us a review on Google, or Facebook.

2. Post a picture/video of you or your child in swim lessons or open swim and share it to Facebook or Instagram with the hashtags: #celebrating30yearss wimwest & #happybirthdayswimwe st

3. Share a post from our SwimWest Facebook page and use the hashtags

4. Tag a friend on our Facebook post and receive and additional entry

You do not need to be present to win, you must use the hashtags or we will not be able to find your posts, the more you share the more entries you receive, to better your chances to win.

Drawing will be at 3pm at our 30th Year Celebration Party (you do not need to be present to win). We will post all winners on our Facebook and Instagram pages.