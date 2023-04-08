Swing into Spring

media release: Help Magnum Opus go into our seventh season strong! We have had an incredible year opening our own space and starting a School of the Arts, and we are believing for continued growth during the 2023-2024 season.

This fun afternoon includes a swing dance lesson, a performance from our professional dancers, delicious hors d'oeuvres, and a silent auction. If you are new to swing dancing, this event is for you! You will learn the basic swing step and even a few turns!

*Please note that there are 2 different levels of tickets.

When you purchase a diamond ticket you will be have access to the full afternoon. A one hour swing lesson from 2:00-3:00, a performance from the professional dancers, bidding on silent auction items, hors d'oeuvres, and social dancing at the end.

When purchasing a ruby ticket, you do not have access to the swing lesson, however you are given the opportunity to attend the fundraiser starting at 3:00 to see the professional dancers perform, bid on silent auction items, enjoy hors d'oeuvres and social dancing.