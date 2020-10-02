ONLINE: Swing State Wisconsin: The Major Issues for Voters this November

press release: Presented by UW–Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs and WisPolitics.com

Friday, October 2, noon to 1 p.m.

Join UW–Madison’s La Follette School of Public Affairs and WisPolitics.com for this noon-hour discussion on crucial policy issues leading up to this fall’s election.

Swing State Wisconsin: The Major Issues for Voters this November will feature a panel discussion with four La Follette School faculty members, who also will answer audience questions.

During this livestreamed event, these nationally renowned experts will offer evidence-based insights on society’s pressing problems, including health, climate, and economic policy as well as racial justice issues.

Panelists

Menzie Chinn is a professor of public affairs and economics. His research examines the empirical and policy aspects of macroeconomic interactions between countries. He has been a visiting scholar at the International Monetary Fund, the Congressional Budget Office, the Federal Reserve Board, the European Central Bank, and the Banque de France.

Christine Durrance is an associate professor of public affairs. She is an applied microeconomist concentrating in health economics and policy. Her work includes a focus on maternal, infant, and reproductive health; risky behavior (e.g., substance use and violence); and the legal and policy environment.

Greg Nemet is a professor of public affairs. He focuses on understanding the process of technological change and the ways in which public policy can affect it. His first book, How Solar Became Cheap: A Model for Low-Carbon Innovation, was published in June 2019 by Routledge. In the book, he makes the case that by understanding the drivers behind solar energy’s success, other low-carbon technologies with similar properties can benefit.

Geoffrey Wallace is an associate professor of public affairs and economics. His research is in labor economics, the economics of marriage and the family, and policy issues relating to poverty. He is the La Follette School’s first Kohl Chair in Undergraduate Education and an affiliate of UW–Madison’s Institute for Research on Poverty.

Moderator: Jeff Mayers — president, Wispolitics.com

This one-hour event is free, but registration is required for access. Registrants will receive a link the morning of October 2 to access the event.