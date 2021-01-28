ONLINE: Switching the Curve: What It Takes to Reverse the Decline of Three Crane Species

media release: South Africa’s eastern provinces of Mpumalanga, Free State, KwaZulu-Natal and Eastern Cape were once home to tens of thousands of Blue Cranes, their national bird and near-endemic species. But like Grey Crowned and Wattled Cranes, Grey Crowned Cranes suffered dramatic declines of up to 80% in the region, known for its rolling grasslands, fertile soils and abundant wetlands. In the early 1980s, conservationists raised the alarm – South Africa’s national bird and other two crane species could disappear if nothing was done to halt their declines.

Join South African Regional Manager Tanya Smith next Thursday, Jan. 28, at 11 a.m. Central Time for an overview of South Africa’s three crane species and the role of long-term conservation actions in reversing their declines.

Sponsored by Anne and Hall Healy.