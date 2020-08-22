press release: Swole Sisters Day is a day to celebrate the women in our workout/fitness lives that keep us going. When we sweat, grunt, and look messy together we create an amazing bond that needs to be celebrated! To bring that sense of community to the forefront, women can nominate their Swole Sister via a survey to win a huge prize pack from WodBottom and other collaborating brands.

August 22, 2020- all day at https://wodbottom.com/pages/swole-sisters-day