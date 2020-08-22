Swole Sisters Day

press release: Swole Sisters Day is a day to celebrate the women in our workout/fitness lives that keep us going. When we sweat, grunt, and look messy together we create an amazing bond that needs to be celebrated! To bring that sense of community to the forefront, women can nominate their Swole Sister via a survey to win a huge prize pack from WodBottom and other collaborating brands.

August 22, 2020- all day at https://wodbottom.com/pages/swole-sisters-day

Info

Health & Fitness
608-497-1287
Google Calendar - Swole Sisters Day - 2020-08-22 00:00:00 Google Yahoo Calendar - Swole Sisters Day - 2020-08-22 00:00:00 Yahoo Outlook Calendar - Swole Sisters Day - 2020-08-22 00:00:00 Outlook iCalendar - Swole Sisters Day - 2020-08-22 00:00:00 ical