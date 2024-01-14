media release: 5:30-6PM Cocktails & Find Your Seats; 6PM-8PM Dinner & a Show

Chefs: Christian Amador & Kyle Kiepert

Musicians: Sydney Prall & Peggy McCrumb

Cost: $85 - tip included

Creatives in Wisconsin are coming together to change how we dine and create community. Join us at the Bur Oak for a five course seasonal dinner by Chef's Christian Amador and Kyle Kiepert from Reunion in Spring Green. Sydney Prall and Peggy McCrumb will be playing an acoustic set while you dine, mingle and enjoy a tasty beverage. Don't Cook for Cowboys will be setting your table, their passion is to create tablescapes that bring community together, that keep you lingering at the table. Join us for Dinner and a Show, where we will dine in harmony.