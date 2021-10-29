Sylvan Esso, Lido Pimienta

× Expand Nick Sanborn and Sylvia Meath Sylvan Esso: Nick Sanborn and Sylvia Meath.

8 pm, 10/29-30. $35.

media release: Sylvan Esso has unveiled their first music video of 2021 to celebrate the launch of their multi-track single “Numb,” which includes a new version with Teddy Geiger, and the announcement of a major fall 2021 tour. “Numb” is a highlight from their third full-length album Free Love, which was released last fall to career-best reviews. Their most accomplished video to date, “Numb” represents the directorial debut for Sylvan Esso’s Amelia Meath, and a culmination of the group’s ambitions within the medium. Watch the video for “Numb” here: https://found.ee/SE_NumbVideo

The duo will also launch a major 2021 tour in September, their first live performances in nearly two years. The “Shaking Out The Numb” tour commences just two days after Sylvan Esso and their 10-piece WITH band host the iconic Saturday night Superjam at Bonnaroo on September 4.

“Numb” was co-directed by Meath and Jasmine Albuquerque, a longtime luminary of the Los Angeles choreography scene. Meath, along with a troupe of LA dancers performing unmasked and in close proximity for the first time in over a year, captures the catharsis of our current moment of re-emergence, viscerally shedding the confinement of the COVID era to the song’s refrain: “shaking out the numb, let me feel something.” The “Numb” video was produced by MAAVVEN, the studio that has worked with Rihanna, Pharrell, St. Vincent, Dua Lipa and many others. It follows other movement and choreography-focused videos for songs from Free Love, including “Frequency” directed by Moses Sumney, and “Rooftop Dancing,” shot by NYC street photographer and filmmaker Cheryl Dunn.

"I've always loved the pure dance videos of the TRL era and dreamed of making something that could live in that world. I'm so grateful to Jasmine and everyone at MAAVVEN who worked with me to bring this to life, it was such a joy and I can't wait for y'all to see it" - Amelia Meath

In the past year, Sylvan Esso released their 3rd full length album, Free Love, a feature length concert film, and their 6-episode experimental podcast called Shaking Out The Numb. The WITH LOVE EP was then surprise-released in December, and the corresponding 45-minute WITH LOVE live concert featuring Sylvan Esso and the WITH band was also just released on YouTube. In 2020 they performed for The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, Full Frontal with Samantha Bee, CBS This Morning Saturday, NPR Tiny Desk (home) Concert and more. Sylvan Esso has produced some of indie pop’s most enduring songs in recent years and achieved a career milestone by crossing a half billion streams worldwide.