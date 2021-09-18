media release: Communication is proud to announce Symbiosis: Art and the Community, an exhibition celebrating 19 of Communication’s amazing store artists who have helped sustain Communication throughout 2020 and the ongoing pandemic. The exhibition opens 3pm on Saturday September 18, 2021 at 2645 Milwaukee Street, Madison, Wisconsin.

Symbiosis: Art and the Community recognizes the mutually beneficial relationship between artists, the local community, and Communication. While Communication provides a space for local artists to express themselves and sell work within Madison, the art sales along with other art grants help finance Communication’s maintenance and community art programming. This exhibition is a way for Communication to express gratitude and reciprocate both the Madison community and artists’ support. All exhibition art sales will go entirely to the artists.

Communication is an arts and music nonprofit based in Madison, Wisconsin. An all volunteer run space, we are dedicated to fostering a vibrant creative community, curating an all ages sober space for all forms of artistic expression. Communication provides a space for local and Wisconsin area artists to sell and exhibit artwork as well as a performing space for local musicians, comedians, and poets. We also house our own Print Collective while offering a variety of arts programming like our Justice Club. Find more information about Communication at www.communicationmadison.com.