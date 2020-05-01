press release: Fri. May 1 4:00 pm CST System in Crisis: A Working Class Vision for the Future! Join Labor Notes and Haymarket Books in commemorating May Day with a discussion from leading labor voices about how we can build a radical working class response to the current crisis. Featuring: Stacy Davis Gates, VP of the Chicago Teachers Union; Sara Nelson, president of the Association of Flight Attendants-CWA; and Sarah Jaffe, labor journalist. While the event is free, we ask that those who are able make a solidarity donation in support of our continuing to do this important publishing and organizing work. All donations will be shared between the two sponsoring organizations. To receive a link to stream the event, register through Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/ system-in-crisis-a-working- class-vision-for-the-future- tickets-102440131190