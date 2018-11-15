press release: Burma/China | 148 min | NR | DVD | Dir. Wang Bing

Thurs November 15 | 7:00 PM

Director Wang Bing brings his careful eye to the mountainous border-region of northeastern Myanmar in Ta’ang, a powerful and revealing observational documentary that follows members of the Ta’ang minority as they flee to China to escape an ongoing and escalating civil war.

"I was reminded that it is possible for there to be a cinema where the sole purpose is to help others . . . It’s proof that one can still film representationally and honestly: a profoundly humane film..." - Neil Bahadur (Seattle Screen Scene)