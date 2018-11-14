Tackling Environmental Problems: the Wisdom of Science and Lived Experience
press release: Wednesday, November 14, 8:45-10:30 am, 8417 Sewell Social Sciences Building, 1180 Observatory Drive
9:00-10:00 science-community panels
10:00-10:30 Q&A
Tackling environmental problems relies on two-way communication between science and society. Join us for a conversation with scientists and community members involved in three efforts: Badger Army Ammunition/Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area, Snapshot Wisconsin wildlife citizen science, andYahara Lakes water quality and flooding
Speakers include:
- Tim Van Deelan and Chris Kucharik from UW Madison,
- Alison Duff from USDA Dairy Forage Research Center,
- Heidi Johnson from Dane County UW-Extension,
- Mary Kolar from Dane County Board of Supervisors,
- Carly Lincoln from Ho-Chunk Nation Legislature,
- Curt Meine from Aldo Leopold Foundation and the Center for Humans and Nature,
- Jamie Nack from UW Extension,
- Citizen scientist landowner
- Introduction and conclusion by Adena Rissman and Christine Anhalt-Depies
Open to the general public, students, faculty, and staff! Refreshments and food will be provided.