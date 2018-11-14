Tackling Environmental Problems: the Wisdom of Science and Lived Experience

press release: Wednesday, November 14, 8:45-10:30 am, 8417 Sewell Social Sciences Building, 1180 Observatory Drive

8:45 bagels and coffee

9:00-10:00 science-community panels

10:00-10:30 Q&A

Tackling environmental problems relies on two-way communication between science and society. Join us for a conversation with scientists and community members involved in three efforts: Badger Army Ammunition/Sauk Prairie State Recreation Area, Snapshot Wisconsin wildlife citizen science, andYahara Lakes water quality and flooding

Speakers include:

Tim Van Deelan and Chris Kucharik from UW Madison,

Alison Duff from USDA Dairy Forage Research Center,

Heidi Johnson from Dane County UW-Extension,

Mary Kolar from Dane County Board of Supervisors,

Carly Lincoln from Ho-Chunk Nation Legislature,

Curt Meine from Aldo Leopold Foundation and the Center for Humans and Nature,

Jamie Nack from UW Extension,

Citizen scientist landowner

Introduction and conclusion by Adena Rissman and Christine Anhalt-Depies

Open to the general public, students, faculty, and staff! Refreshments and food will be provided. Please RSVP to ensure sufficient food.