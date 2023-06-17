media release: Milwaukee World Festival, Inc. (MWF) and OnMilwaukee are excited to announce that Taco Fest will be back at Henry Maier Festival Park on Saturday, June 17, 2023. Visit milwaukeetacofest.com/ for the list of vendors, information on entertainment, ticket options, and to purchase admission.

Taco Fest attendees can choose between a Lunch Session and a Dinner Session, each featuring General Admission, VIP, and Super VIP ticket options, which include tickets to be redeemed for tacos from various vendors. Additional taco tickets can also be purchased onsite. Non-taco items such as beverages and sides will be available for purchase from vendors, including specialty drinks such as margaritas and palomas.

Lunch Session:

$25 General Admission: Noon and 1:00 p.m. entry tickets will be sold, includes 4 taco tickets

$50 VIP: early entry from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, includes 10 taco tickets and one free margarita (or other alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage)

NEW THIS YEAR! $125 Super VIP: early entry from 11:00 a.m. – Noon, includes 10 taco tickets and unlimited bar privileges (margaritas and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages) in a private lounge area

The Lunch Session will conclude at 3:00 p.m. and the festival grounds will be cleared of attendees in preparation for the Dinner Session.

Dinner Session:

$25 General Admission: 5:00 p.m. entry and 6:00 p.m. entry tickets will be sold, includes 4 taco tickets

$50 VIP: early entry from 4:00 p.m. – 5 :00 p.m., includes 10 taco tickets and one free margarita (or other alcoholic or non-alcoholic beverage)

NEW THIS YEAR! $125 Super VIP: early entry from 4:00 p.m. – 5:00 p.m.,includes 10 taco tickets and unlimited bar privileges (margaritas and other alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverages) in a private lounge area

The Dinner session will conclude at 8:00 p.m.

Children under 5 years of age are admitted free. Tickets are on sale now. Following a sold-out Taco Fest in 2022, event organizers expect another sell out event and encourage attendees to buy tickets early. Walkups will only be available if capacity allows.

Taco Fest activities include Mondo Lucha! Live, featuring High Flyin’ Pro Wrestling, a Chihuahua Beauty Pageant with prizes from Fromm Petfest and the Bars & Rec “Let’s Play” Yard featuring the Nine Below Hole-in-One Challenge, NorthSouth Club Shuffleboard and Bags.

Taco Fest is a cashless event; to support guests who prefer to carry cash, a prepaid cash-to-card option will be available to exchange cash and obtain a pre-paid debit card with the same amount of money, with no transaction fee. These cards can be used as pre-paid debit cards during the event, as well as anywhere in the world that accepts Mastercard Debit.

Event organizers are seeking to add additional food trucks and restaurants to the vendor lineup. Interested vendors can contact Yellow Bridge Events – OnMilwaukee, LLC to apply.