Tae
Right Bauer Brewing, Sun Prairie 239 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590
press release: Born and raised in Green Bay, Tae is an original artist breaking out of the locale to bring her voice to the world. With many words to say and stories to tell, Tae’s work stands as a force to inspire social change and bring awareness to listeners about the dynamics of the world, ranging from the largest of scales to much more focused ideas; such as human emotion.
$10 ($8 adv.).
Info
Right Bauer Brewing, Sun Prairie 239 E. Main St., Sun Prairie, Wisconsin 53590 View Map
Music