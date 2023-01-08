media release: Tailgating for a Cause - Best Seat in the House Raffle

Join Camp Createability and watch the Packers take on the Lions at Pooley's on January 8. Time is TBD when the start time of the game is announced.

Participate in our Best Seat in the House Raffle! Raffle tickets will be sold starting 1 hour before kickoff for your chance to sit in the "Best Seat in the House". The best seat is a recliner that was generously donated to us by The Portage Furniture Store. Each time points are scored, a new ticket will be picked. Whoever is sitting in the recliner at the end of the game gets to take it home with them!

The specific recliner being donated will be announced closer to the day of the event.

Raffle Ticket Prices: 1 for $5, 3 for $10, 15 for $20; tickets will be sold day of. *If you win the recliner you will be responsible for taking it home, we will not deliver*