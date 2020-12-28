ONLINE: Take Care of Business, Madison
media release: The COVID-19 epidemic has affected businesses all over Madison. We will interview several Black business owners in Madison to hear how you can help. Celebrate mutual aid and cooperative economics by bringing joy to business owners and business patrons alike. We are partnering with Black Men Coalition of Dane County for this event. You will learn about several Black business owners in Madison to hear how you can help.
