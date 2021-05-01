× Expand Courtesy Madison Mallards Tony Gonsolin was a two-way star for the Madison Mallards in 2015; in 2020 he pitched in the World Series for the Dodgers.

media release: The Madison Mallards are inviting the public to join them for “Take Me Back to the Ballgame” at the Duck Pond for an unveiling of a brand new look for the Mallards. The new look will celebrate the unique connection between Madison and the Mallards and will be implemented in advance of the 2021 season, marking the Mallards return to Madison.

On Saturday, May 1, the Madison Mallards will be hosting a rain or shine event to show off their new brand. Gates will open at 6:00pm and the program will begin at 6:30pm.

The Mallards are bringing this new brand to the north side of Madison to highlight their connection with both Madison and specifically their pride in the north side. part of the community. Madison Mallards President Vern Stenman said, “We’ve always felt that the Mallards provide a great place for our community to come together. Now, more than ever, we think it is time to celebrate our great community and we feel this re-brand will more closely align us with our most important supporters.”

Following the unveil, fans can stick around to watch The Sandlot at 7:10 from the field! Planned highlights include ziplining (new) Maynard to start things off, new safe interactive kids games, and brand new merchandise.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase, the team store will be open to pick up new Mallards gear, and everyone is encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to sit on the field for the movie.

Those who want to attend must RSVP to the event and the emailed tickets will be digitally scanned upon entry to the ballpark. RSVP through the following link; https://bit.ly/32CWJ0d. Distancing will be enforced and face masks will be required when in common areas where distancing cannot be achieved, in accordance with the current PHMDC guidelines throughout the ballpark.