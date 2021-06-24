ONLINE: Take Pride in Your Care

media release: In recognition of LGBTQ+ Pride Month in June, Madison Public Library is celebrating with inclusive events, an all-new LGBTQ+ Wellness Guide, and booklists and book displays in libraries.

Madison Public Library provides free and equitable access to cultural and educational experiences. The library celebrates ideas, promotes creativity, connects people, and enriches lives, with an emphasis on promoting literacy and equity in library collections, services, and programs.

The library's Pride celebration will include:

Take Pride in Your Care, June 24, 6-7pm – Virtual Event [Register]

Join Jacqueline Boyd, founder of The Care Plan to hear how members of LGBTQ+ community can create better health and aging experiences! We'll talk about the importance of chosen family, some challenges people who identify as LGBTQ+ can face when seeking healthcare, and share strategies for finding the right provider for your needs. Whether you are a caregiver or seeking care for yourself, you'll learn strategies for self-advocacy, planning for care, and tips for long term wellness. Local resources such as the OutReach LGBTQ+ Community Center and the recently published LGBTQ+ Wellness Guide from Madison Public Library will be highlighted.

This event is sponsored by New Chapters in Community Health, a partnership between Madison Public Library, Wisconsin Book Festival, and the All of Us Research Program at the University of Wisconsin-Madison. With an intentional focus on African American, Latinx, LGBTQ+ and Rural audiences, we will explore topics crucial to the health and wellbeing of many in Wisconsin who have felt like they don't have a voice.

LGBTQ+ Wellness Guide [Download pdf ]

In 2021, Youth Services Librarian Savannah Carr worked with community partners to create an inclusive LGBTQ+ Wellness Guide for Madison and the surrounding area. The guide includes a list of providers and resources for mental health, physical health, sexual health, and more with an emphasis on queer-owned or queer-run sources. This pocket guide will be available at all Madison libraries and local businesses and healthcare clinics for people to take with them.

From the guide: Madison Public Library welcomes and supports the LGBTQ+ community of Dane County and understands that the fight for LGBTQ+ equity in America is far from over, especially for transgender people and queer folx of color. We also understand that support goes well beyond rainbows, flags or even books. We hope this guide informs and empowers users to access the services they need. You are loved, supported, and seen by Madison Public Library during Pride and throughout the year.

Some Madison libraries will also celebrate with in-house library material displays during part or all of the month of June.

Find all resources, recommended books, and more at madisonpubliclibrary.org/pride