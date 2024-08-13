media release: Please note: the meeting of Taking a Faithful Stand for Equity that was originally scheduled for May 14 has been rescheduled to Tuesday, August 13, at 6:30 PM on Zoom. Even if you were registered for the May 14 event, please re-register for August 13.

We are delighted to welcome back UW professor Gloria Ladson-Billings, who will explore the motivations behind the assault on DEI, and the larger implications for countering racism and white Christian nationalism.

In the last few years, the anti-CRT forces have turned their attention to DEI – Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion. DEI training helps people understand issues such as unconscious bias, anti-racism, systems of oppression, and strategies to honor diversity in the workplace. Diversity Offices ensure that workplaces and schools adhere to best DEI practices.

In recent years, DEI has come under fire in Wisconsin and around the country. The Wisconsin legislature cut $32 million from UW’s budget, aimed at DEI programs. In January, the legislature introduced a bill to amend the state constitution to end DEI offices across governmental agencies.

﻿This event is presented by The Creating Beloved Community Leadership Team: Interfaith Conference of Greater Milwaukee, MICAH, Wisconsin Council of Churches, Wisconsin Council of Rabbis, Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, and WISDOM.