Taking a Faithful Stand for Equity

media release: For the past 18 months, WISDOM and MICAH, along with our friends at the Wisconsin Council of Churches and Wisconsin Faith Voices for Justice, have been sponsoring monthly events to help people of faith to be equipped to be effective advocates for equity. We've talked, for example, about working to ensure that our schools teach the truth about the past and present in racism and intolerance, and how those have impacted us all.

At the next webinar, we will hear from Doug Poland, of Law Forward, who will explain why the upcoming election for State Supreme Court is so important.