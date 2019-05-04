press release: Remember 2009? The time of Myspace, HotTopic and the battle of Emo vs. Scene kids.

Majestic is throwing a 10 Year reunion party bringing you back to the era of bleeding hearts, sensitivity, and introverted teenage angst.

Cry to your favorite music from:

#TakingBackSunday, #AFI, #FallOutBoy, #MyChemicalRomance, #Paramore, #HawthorneHeights, #DashboardConfessional, #StoryoftheYear and more.

Live performance by Taking Back Emo

Take the classic Myspace selfie and tag #MySpaceEmoProm