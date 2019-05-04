Taking Back Emo
Majestic Theatre 115 King St., Madison, Wisconsin 53703
press release: Remember 2009? The time of Myspace, HotTopic and the battle of Emo vs. Scene kids.
Majestic is throwing a 10 Year reunion party bringing you back to the era of bleeding hearts, sensitivity, and introverted teenage angst.
Cry to your favorite music from:
#TakingBackSunday, #AFI, #FallOutBoy, #MyChemicalRomance, #Paramore, #HawthorneHeights, #DashboardConfessional, #StoryoftheYear and more.
Live performance by Taking Back Emo
Take the classic Myspace selfie and tag #MySpaceEmoProm
