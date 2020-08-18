ONLINE: Taking Down Cancer with Tech

press release: The power of technology knows no bounds in how it can improve our lives. So, it’s no surprise that technological advancements have already improved outcomes in the fight against cancer. But now, further breakthroughs and innovations offer the kind of promise that may finally lead to eradicating this devastating disease, and medical experts from UW Health and the UW School of Medicine and Public Health are leading these efforts. During this Wisconsin Medicine Livestream presentation, these experts will explore how personalized medicine, immunotherapy, and other cutting-edge research is changing the way cancer is being treated.

This Wisconsin Medicine Livestream event will be moderated by Robert Golden, the dean of the UW School of Medicine and Public Health.

The Guests:

Howard Bailey is the director of the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center and a professor of medicine at the UW School of Medicine and Public Health. Bailey’s clinical expertise is in sarcomas and gynecologic malignancies, and his research focus is in anti-cancer drug development, especially chemoprevention, and research network development.

Mark Burkard is a faculty member in the Division of Hematology, Medical Oncology, and Palliative Care within the Department of Medicine. He is the associate director of genomics and precision medicine within the UW Carbone Cancer Center, a coleader of the University of Wisconsin Carbone Cancer Center basket cancer disease-oriented team, the chair of the UW Carbone Cancer Center/WON Precision Medicine Molecular Tumor Board, and the cochair of the Big Ten Cancer Research Consortium basket group.

Jacques Galipeau is a faculty member in the Division of Hematology, Oncology, and Palliative Care within the Department of Medicine. Before being appointed the Don and Marilyn Anderson Professor of Oncology within the Department of Medicine and UW Carbone Cancer Center, Galipeau was a professor of hematology and oncology and director of the Emory Personalized Immunotherapy Center at Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia.

Melissa Skala is an investigator with the Morgridge Institute for Research. She uses photonics-based technologies to develop personalized treatment plans for cancer patients (including breast, pancreatic, colorectal, neuroendocrine, oral, and other cancers). She works closely with oncologists to collect patient biopsies that are maintained in 3D culture (tumor organoids), which are used to screen response to multiple treatment options for each patient.

When: Tuesday, Aug. 18, at 7 p.m. CDT

Where: Wisconsin Medicine Livestream: https://www.youtube.com/watch? v=jI51qMZ4msk