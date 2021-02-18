ONLINE: Talib Kweli

media release: Music has an unrivaled ability to shape culture. Rapper Talib Kweli has always had his finger on the pulse of political conversation, penning lyrics that reflect American realities. Kweli has released eight solo albums and seven collaboration albums. In his new book, Vibrate Higher: A Rap Story, Kweli details his life growing up in Brooklyn, where hip hop was a central means of cultural expression, to finding success in his musical career both as a solo artist and as a member of the duo Black Star.

In a time when racial justice is both imperative and elusive, Kweli argues for employing creativity toward a greater cause. At INFORUM, join Kweli for a discussion on culture, politics and how both play a key part in writing music that is socially relevant. He will be in conversation with rapper and filmmaker Boots Riley.

