Taliesin Family Day

press release: Taliesin is offering the opportunity to explore the 800-acre estate self-guided! This allows you and your family to explore at your own pace and build your own unique experience.

Don't miss out on the opportunity to take in the beautiful sights of the surrounding Driftless Region while exploring the unique architectural and agricultural sights of the estate!

Adult – $25

Student, Senior & Military – $20

Children Under 10- FREE

Entry from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. (estate closes at 5 p.m.)