Taliesin Farm Dinner Series

press release: We’re pleased to announce the 2020 Farm Dinner Series. Join us for a farm-to-table dinner with local beer & wine.

In the spirit of Frank Lloyd Wright’s organic architecture and Taliesin’s rich farming history, Taliesin Preservation is pleased to announce the 2020 Summer Farm Dinner Series, featuring outstanding chefs and unique menus. We welcome you to join us for a dining experience celebrating the Taliesin landscape and highlighting the land-use legacy of Frank Lloyd Wright.

Each event includes a cocktail reception and three-course farm-to-table dinner with local beer and wine in a relaxed atmosphere and breathtaking environment. Dinner will be sourced from regional producers and will feature farm-fresh seasonal vegetables from the local farms. Taliesin Preservation will host three farm dinners in 2020, each dinner featuring the produce and harvest of the season and a different chef.

Chefs To Be Announced!

Dietary Restrictions: The nature of this event is for our chefs to work closely with area farmers and producers. Guests should anticipate menus featuring meat, dairy and produce locally-sourced. With advance notice, our chefs may accommodate vegetarians who eat eggs and dairy, but we must respectfully decline substitutions for guests with strict dietary needs. If you have vegetarians in your party, please note in the COMMENTS section when booking.

Other Tips & Guidelines: Taliesin is a working farm and events will take place outdoors, so please dress accordingly. Each event will take place rain or shine. You may choose to bring a hat, sunglasses or an umbrella for shade. You may want to come prepared with sunscreen and bug spray. In the event of rain, an indoor location will be arranged for dinner.

All guests must park at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center and will be shuttled to and from the estate.