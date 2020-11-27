ONLINE: Taliesin Home Furniture Tour & Woodworking Class

× Expand Courtesy Taliesin Preservation Inc. Todd Faulhaber, an instructor in the continuing education department at Madison College.

media release: An online tour of selected Taliesin furniture coupled with a Mr. Wright inspired woodworking project, perfect to start the holiday season.

Tour Taliesin. View selected furniture in Wright’s personal home and studio of over 50 years. In 2019, Taliesin was inscribed as a UNESCO World Heritage Site in recognition for Wright’s contribution to 20th Century Modern Architecture.

Create a pencil holder like the one that still sits on Frank Lloyd Wright’s desk at Taliesin. Making the pencil holder is well within your grasp, even if you have no woodworking skills. With a saw, drill, pencil, and a few hours, you can create your masterpiece to be used and cherished for generations.

Learn from the best, this project is brought to you by experts at Taliesin Preservation and Madison College.

The project includes:

• Access to a one-hour webinar, featuring a tour of selected Taliesin furniture

• Pencil holder how-to video

• Complete instructions, templates, and pictures of the pencil holder project

• Access to a group website for displaying your project when it is complete

Cost: $25

©2020 Taliesin Preservation. The publicity rights to the name and likeness of Frank Lloyd Wright belong to the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation, Scottsdale, Arizona. Participants of this educational workshop agree that the materials for this project and the end product will be used for personal and non-commercial use only. Course materials on the product/project may not be used for commercial purposes without first obtaining written permission of the Frank Lloyd Wright Foundation. Participants will not produce any commercial “Frank Lloyd Wright” or “Taliesin” products of any nature for resale, and will not use workshop materials and products in any commercial manner without first obtaining permission.