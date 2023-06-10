Taliesin Preservation 30th Anniversary Celebration

media release: Join us for a special evening of celebration as we commemorate Taliesin Preservation's 30-year anniversary and Wright's 156th birthday. Special Performance by the Wisconsin Youth Symphony Orchestra.

Please arrive at the Frank Lloyd Wright Visitor Center at 5607 County Rd C, Spring Green, WI 53588. Plan to arrive at 5:30 pm to check-in, and we will shuttle you to the main house.

Adults (Ages 18+). $100 Includes hors d'oeuvres, wine, beer, lemonade and sparkling water.

About Taliesin Preservation

VISION: Taliesin is acknowledged as the embodiment of American architect Frank Lloyd Wright's commitment to the creation of exceptional environments that harmonize architecture, art, culture, and the land.

MISSION: As stewards, Taliesin Preservation's mission is to preserve the cultural, built, and natural environments that comprise the Taliesin property and to conduct public educational and cultural programming that provides a greater understanding of Frank Lloyd Wright's architecture and ideas.